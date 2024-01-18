Choc N Roll is out now!

Choc N Roll is available on Steam

We are happy to announce that Choc N Roll has released today! Thank you to everyone who has wishlisted the game and we hope you enjoy! We plan to update the game with new content and features over the coming months, so stayed tuned. Some of our plans are below:

Leaderboards

We are going to be adding leaderboards to Choc N Roll, so you can share your highscores and compete with your friends.

Achievements

We plan to add achievements to the game, these achievements will award players for getting highscores, increasing your multiplier and changing your balls colour.

New Tiles

There are new tiles we plan to add to diversify the games content, these will offer more difficulty as you get higher scores.

Bug Fixes & Optimization

We plan to fix any bugs encountered and optimize the game, we want players to have a fun experience when playing Choc N Roll. If you do encounter a bug, then let us know so we can investigate it.

That's all from us for now, it's time to Choc N Roll!