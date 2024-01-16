Introducing Meat Grinder and Forever Forge!

Introducing “Meat Grinder” which has two ways to experience levels in Super Meat Boy Forever

is a randomly generated level that switches out daily. Get to the end as quickly as possible to top the leaderboards. Keep playing to beat your record! "Quick Play" lets you play a level generated from all the "level chunks" in a chapter. Maybe you'll see something new!

Steam Workshop support has been added! Forever Forge is now open and waiting for your levels. Our level creation tools are free with Super Meat Boy Forever (launch them from the Steam Library page) and we have a video tutorial for the level here.

