 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Meat Boy Forever update for 16 January 2024

Introducing Meat Grinder and Forever Forge!

Share · View all patches · Build 13096153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing “Meat Grinder” which has two ways to experience levels in Super Meat Boy Forever

  • "The Daily Grind" is a randomly generated level that switches out daily. Get to the end as quickly as possible to top the leaderboards. Keep playing to beat your record!
  • "Quick Play" lets you play a level generated from all the "level chunks" in a chapter. Maybe you'll see something new!

Steam Workshop support has been added! Forever Forge is now open and waiting for your levels. Our level creation tools are free with Super Meat Boy Forever (launch them from the Steam Library page) and we have a video tutorial for the level here.

Changed files in this update

Super Meat Boy Forever Content Depot 581661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link