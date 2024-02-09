Share · View all patches · Build 13095015 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 16:33:02 UTC by Wendy

Get ready soldier!

Limsod is now available on Steam!

Take now your basic equipment and save the regions of the world affected by the virus that has turned the population into zombies.

As soon as it's released, try to save the world among:

8 different types of zombie.

Over 20 unique maps.

10 different game modes.

More than 80 quests and objectives.

8 weapon upgrades.

52 achievements.

More than 45 cosmetics.

And much much more!

You can now grab a copy of Limsod with a %10 launch discount.

We have a lot of ideas for the future of Limsod, but we hope you'll like the game already at launch!

Thank you for your confidence.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555030/Limsod/