Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly update for 19 January 2024

Voice Over Mod Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13084365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed VO mod (audio file issue, if there's 2 audio files with same ID at the same day).
    e.g.: Day101 and Day101GiveItemReactions with ID 1017

