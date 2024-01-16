 Skip to content

The Sinking City update for 16 January 2024

The Sinking City - Latest Version Available Now

The Sinking City update for 16 January 2024

Hello, everyone!

We are happy to announce that the latest version of the Sinking City is out now on Steam, free for all existing owners. Please keep in mind that your old saves aren’t compatible with this version, but you can keep playing the old one until Feb 28, 2024.

All the owners of the Necronomicon edition will get the DLC for free. It will be released within 24 hours. Due to certain limitations, we were forced to add the DLC directly to the Investigator Pack, rather than as separate items.

For all the questions that may arise please refer to our updated F.A.Q.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/750130/discussions/0/4031350783732136950/

Open link