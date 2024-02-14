Update 1.15.1 - Live Now!

Hunters,

Thank you for joining us in Tide of Desolation! What will follow the Desolation? You’ll find out soon.

~ The Hunt Team

The new Weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.

Rifles

Drilling Handcannon–3rd unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family

Drilling Hatchet–6th unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family

LeMat Mark II Carbine Marksman–7th unlock in the LeMat Mark II Weapon Family

Winfield M1873 Poison Ammo–4th unlock in the Winfield M1873 Weapon Family

Winfield M1873C Poison Ammo–3rd unlock in the Winfield M1873C Weapon Family

Winfield M1876 Centennial High Velocity Ammo–9th unlock in the Winfield M1876 Centennial Weapon Family

Pistols

Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Full Metal Jacket Ammo–9th unlock in the Caldwell Conversion Pistol Weapon Family

Caldwell Pax High Velocity Ammo–8th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family

Caldwell Pax Trueshot–6th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family

Dolch 96 Claw–3rd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family

Dolch 96 Deadeye–5th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family

Dolch 96 Dumdum Ammo–2nd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family

Dolch 96 Full Metal Jacket Ammo–4th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family

Melee

Katana–Bloodline Rank 1

Traits