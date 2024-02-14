 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 14 February 2024

Update 1.15.1 - Live Now!

Update 1.15.1 - Live Now!

14 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Thank you for joining us in Tide of Desolation! What will follow the Desolation? You’ll find out soon.

~ The Hunt Team

Meta 

The new Weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons. 

Rifles 
  • Drilling Handcannon–3rd unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family 
  • Drilling Hatchet–6th unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family 
  • LeMat Mark II Carbine Marksman–7th unlock in the LeMat Mark II Weapon Family 
  • Winfield M1873 Poison Ammo–4th unlock in the Winfield M1873 Weapon Family 
  • Winfield M1873C Poison Ammo–3rd unlock in the Winfield M1873C Weapon Family  
  • Winfield M1876 Centennial High Velocity Ammo–9th unlock in the Winfield M1876 Centennial Weapon Family 
Pistols 
  • Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Full Metal Jacket Ammo–9th unlock in the Caldwell Conversion Pistol Weapon Family 
  • Caldwell Pax High Velocity Ammo–8th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family 
  • Caldwell Pax Trueshot–6th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family 
  • Dolch 96 Claw–3rd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family 
  • Dolch 96 Deadeye–5th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family 
  • Dolch 96 Dumdum Ammo–2nd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family 
  • Dolch 96 Full Metal Jacket Ammo–4th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family 
Melee 
  • Katana–Bloodline Rank 1 
Traits 
  • Martialist–Bloodline Rank 28 
    This Rank will now grant access to the Martialist Trait instead of Hunt Dollars.

