Update 1.15.1 - Live Now!

Hunters,
Thank you for joining us in Tide of Desolation! What will follow the Desolation? You’ll find out soon.
~ The Hunt Team
Meta
The new Weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.
Rifles
- Drilling Handcannon–3rd unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family
- Drilling Hatchet–6th unlock in the Drilling Weapon Family
- LeMat Mark II Carbine Marksman–7th unlock in the LeMat Mark II Weapon Family
- Winfield M1873 Poison Ammo–4th unlock in the Winfield M1873 Weapon Family
- Winfield M1873C Poison Ammo–3rd unlock in the Winfield M1873C Weapon Family
- Winfield M1876 Centennial High Velocity Ammo–9th unlock in the Winfield M1876 Centennial Weapon Family
Pistols
- Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Full Metal Jacket Ammo–9th unlock in the Caldwell Conversion Pistol Weapon Family
- Caldwell Pax High Velocity Ammo–8th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family
- Caldwell Pax Trueshot–6th unlock in the Caldwell Pax Weapon Family
- Dolch 96 Claw–3rd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family
- Dolch 96 Deadeye–5th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family
- Dolch 96 Dumdum Ammo–2nd unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family
- Dolch 96 Full Metal Jacket Ammo–4th unlock in the Dolch 96 Weapon Family
Melee
- Katana–Bloodline Rank 1
Traits
- Martialist–Bloodline Rank 28
This Rank will now grant access to the Martialist Trait instead of Hunt Dollars.
