First Patch of the Year !

Hello, Hamster Friends!

First of all, we want to express our immense gratitude to all players who dedicated their time to report issues or simply interact with us. Thanks to your feedback, we have been able to identify and resolve various issues in the Steam version of the game. We are working to implement these fixes on other platforms as soon as possible.

We are immensely grateful for your continuous support in our mission to save the Hamster Kingdom. ❤️

Patch notes:

Resolved the error that allowed the Hamster to travel on the same track both to and fro.

Fixed the bug that deactivated the buttons on the Left Side Panel after completing the tutorial.

Eliminated the bug that allowed the Hamster to pass by NPCs without delivering the Task and, upon passing again with the Task item, the NPC did not interact with the Hamster.

Solved the problem that prevented unlocking certain elements in the HELP panel.

Corrected the issue where, after completing the HELP panel tutorial (H), pressing H again resulted in the dialogue repeating.

Resolved the bug that prevented Departure the first phase of a new world after placing all the pieces.

Fixed the bug that prevented opening a Chest after interacting with a piece that redirected the Hamster's path, like the Redirection Rail piece.

It is now possible to enable achievements related to the completion of the worlds.

Corrected various minor visual errors to improve the gaming experience.

Adjustments made in some systems to ensure they function as expected.

We will continue monitoring and improving the game, always aiming to provide the best possible experience for our players. Thank you again for your support and patience. Happy adventures in the Hamster Kingdom!