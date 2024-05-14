 Skip to content

Athenian Rhapsody update for 14 May 2024

Athenian Rhapsody is OUT NOW

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
It's been real, it's been fun. I may even say it's been real fun

It's finally time for YOU to embark upon YOUR Athenian Rhapsody! Please enjoy the game in all its glory, its quirks, messages, aspirations and all it tries to accomplish - I tried my very best alongside great support to make this a game that really, really stays with you for a lifetime. I hope this story really impacts you in your heart for years to come.

Check out our new launch trailer, pick up the game, and REMEMBER TO LEAVE A REVIEW!!!!!

