v 1.3.22 change list

• Added HUD indicator for torpedo tubes that are offline due to damage

• Advanced Torpedo Controls can now be opened by long-pressing or swiping up on the torpedo room switcher button

• When a loaded torpedo tube goes offline, the torpedo is now unloaded and available to load into another tube

• Torpedo tube loading progress is now restored when continuing a saved games

• Removed tip falsely claiming that shooting down an enemy plane within 60 seconds would prevent it summoning nearby enemies

• Fixed bug where torpedo tube could fail to load after continuing a saved game