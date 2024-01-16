• Added HUD indicator for torpedo tubes that are offline due to damage
• Advanced Torpedo Controls can now be opened by long-pressing or swiping up on the torpedo room switcher button
• When a loaded torpedo tube goes offline, the torpedo is now unloaded and available to load into another tube
• Torpedo tube loading progress is now restored when continuing a saved games
• Removed tip falsely claiming that shooting down an enemy plane within 60 seconds would prevent it summoning nearby enemies
• Fixed bug where torpedo tube could fail to load after continuing a saved game
Crash Dive 2 update for 16 January 2024
v 1.3.22 change list
