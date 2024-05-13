 Skip to content

MAJOR Rest House III - Chlorophilia update for 13 May 2024

Blues for the Black Cat announcement!

MAJOR Rest House III - Chlorophilia update for 13 May 2024

Last edited 13 May 2024

Hello all. Hope you’re doin’ good!
We are celebrating new level that we started workin’ on.
More info in the video bellow.
Stay focused on the new Live stream updates.
Game is updated with new hints. Enjoy!
See you soon!
M.

