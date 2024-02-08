 Skip to content

SteamWorld Build update for 8 February 2024

DORADO CREST - Out Now! 🌵☀️

8 February 2024

It's time to explore Dorado Crest - rife with adventure and filled with beauty.

We're talking more colors than a sunset on the range and enough gold to make your cities the brightest nugget in the sun! This brand new map is an adventurer's dream.

With a new reward building, new mine collection and all new environmental decors, you can turn your town into a golden paradise fit for any Steambot King!

So grab your hat, partner, Dorado Crest is waiting for you!

Available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch NOW!

