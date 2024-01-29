 Skip to content

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT update for 29 January 2024

Announcing Ver.1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13028943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.1.4.1 releases Jan. 29th, 2024.

Ver.1.4.1 Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.

  • Added Steam Deck™ support

  • Fixed some other minor issues

