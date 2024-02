Share · View all patches · Build 13027132 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Today we released a patch for those using Steam Link or Virtual Desktop. The patch notes are as follows

——–ISSUES WE ADDRESSED——–

[STEAM] Fixed an issue where Area X will not load correctly when the user is connected using Steam Link or Virtual Desktop on Meta Quest.

Found a bug? Please report it to us on Zendesk.