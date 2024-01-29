 Skip to content

Postal 3 update for 29 January 2024

Postal 3: Update #2

  • Added Fart Gun DLC (for real this time!)

  • Added mod support!

  • Non destructive! You no longer have to replace files, which means no more re-downloading the entire game when something breaks
  • Ability to install multiple mods at the same time and easily toggle them on and off
  • Configurable load order
  • For modders, check out "p3/addons/readme.txt" for more info
  • Special thanks to ABRAoriginal & Jack Procter for testing and valuable input!

  • Added the ability to set the language via the "-language {language}" flag

  • Added Brazilian Portuguese localization by AlgumOtario

  • Added French localization by Nesskbl

  • Re-introduced and updated German localization

  • Updated "Slave 'Boy' Escort" level script to allow NPC to be human shieldable to avoid softlocks

  • Fixed crashes that occurred when loading some maps

  • Fixed upgrade indicator on weapon selector

  • Fixed unreadable main menu when using lower texture settings

  • Fixed incorrect cutscene playing after finishing "Police Academy"

  • Fixed placeholder audio on some English cutscenes

  • Fixed wall texture issue in "Porn World" (Thanks, ABRAoriginal!)

  • Fixed "Real American" & "Kavorkian" achievements (Thanks, ABRAoriginal & Kizoky!)

  • Removed incompetent framerate cap

  • Removed "custom" folder, superseded by proper mod support

  • Added the official Japanese localization, cleaned up a bit by ZOOM Platform

  • Added the Japanese digital manual and high res scans of the synopsis booklet and Catharsis map as bonus content

  • Added the Postal III Official Soundtrack & Music to go POSTAL By. Downloadable as FLAC or 320kbps MP3. Thanks to Allard for supplying the discs!

  • Fixed mission-specific loading screens not working for most of the levels

  • Actually replaced placeholder "Slave 'Boy' Escort" starting cutscene with the correct one

  • Fixed "Gay Rodeo" ending cutscenes

  • Minor adjustments to all localisations

  • Added Polish localization by JakX2 & ArtekXDPL

  • Added a recreated detail.vbsp by ABRAoriginal to help mappers add foliage to their maps

  • Fixed ragdolls & blood flow positions for elderly models. (Thanks, RidiculousRobot!)

  • Fixed a chunky skybox texture by enabling texture filtering (Thanks, Lena!)

