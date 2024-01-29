Postal 3: Update #2

-
Added Fart Gun DLC (for real this time!)
-
Added mod support!
- Non destructive! You no longer have to replace files, which means no more re-downloading the entire game when something breaks
- Ability to install multiple mods at the same time and easily toggle them on and off
- Configurable load order
- For modders, check out "p3/addons/readme.txt" for more info
- Special thanks to ABRAoriginal & Jack Procter for testing and valuable input!
-
Added the ability to set the language via the "-language {language}" flag
-
Added Brazilian Portuguese localization by AlgumOtario
-
Added French localization by Nesskbl
-
Re-introduced and updated German localization
-
Updated "Slave 'Boy' Escort" level script to allow NPC to be human shieldable to avoid softlocks
-
Fixed crashes that occurred when loading some maps
-
Fixed upgrade indicator on weapon selector
-
Fixed unreadable main menu when using lower texture settings
-
Fixed incorrect cutscene playing after finishing "Police Academy"
-
Fixed placeholder audio on some English cutscenes
-
Fixed wall texture issue in "Porn World" (Thanks, ABRAoriginal!)
-
Fixed "Real American" & "Kavorkian" achievements (Thanks, ABRAoriginal & Kizoky!)
-
Removed incompetent framerate cap
-
Removed "custom" folder, superseded by proper mod support
-
Added the official Japanese localization, cleaned up a bit by ZOOM Platform
-
Added the Japanese digital manual and high res scans of the synopsis booklet and Catharsis map as bonus content
-
Added the Postal III Official Soundtrack & Music to go POSTAL By. Downloadable as FLAC or 320kbps MP3. Thanks to Allard for supplying the discs!
-
Fixed mission-specific loading screens not working for most of the levels
-
Actually replaced placeholder "Slave 'Boy' Escort" starting cutscene with the correct one
-
Fixed "Gay Rodeo" ending cutscenes
-
Minor adjustments to all localisations
-
Added Polish localization by JakX2 & ArtekXDPL
-
Added a recreated detail.vbsp by ABRAoriginal to help mappers add foliage to their maps
-
Fixed ragdolls & blood flow positions for elderly models. (Thanks, RidiculousRobot!)
-
Fixed a chunky skybox texture by enabling texture filtering (Thanks, Lena!)
