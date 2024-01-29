Postal 3: Update #2

Added Fart Gun DLC (for real this time!)

Added the ability to set the language via the "-language {language}" flag

Added Brazilian Portuguese localization by AlgumOtario

Added French localization by Nesskbl

Re-introduced and updated German localization

Updated "Slave 'Boy' Escort" level script to allow NPC to be human shieldable to avoid softlocks

Fixed crashes that occurred when loading some maps

Fixed upgrade indicator on weapon selector

Fixed unreadable main menu when using lower texture settings

Fixed incorrect cutscene playing after finishing "Police Academy"

Fixed placeholder audio on some English cutscenes

Fixed wall texture issue in "Porn World" (Thanks, ABRAoriginal!)

Fixed "Real American" & "Kavorkian" achievements (Thanks, ABRAoriginal & Kizoky!)

Removed incompetent framerate cap

Removed "custom" folder, superseded by proper mod support

Added the official Japanese localization, cleaned up a bit by ZOOM Platform

Added the Japanese digital manual and high res scans of the synopsis booklet and Catharsis map as bonus content

Added the Postal III Official Soundtrack & Music to go POSTAL By. Downloadable as FLAC or 320kbps MP3. Thanks to Allard for supplying the discs!

Fixed mission-specific loading screens not working for most of the levels

Actually replaced placeholder "Slave 'Boy' Escort" starting cutscene with the correct one

Fixed "Gay Rodeo" ending cutscenes

Minor adjustments to all localisations

Added Polish localization by JakX2 & ArtekXDPL

Added a recreated detail.vbsp by ABRAoriginal to help mappers add foliage to their maps

Fixed ragdolls & blood flow positions for elderly models. (Thanks, RidiculousRobot!)