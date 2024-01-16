CLeM: The First Attribute, is out now!

Hi Everyone!

CLeM: The First Attribute is now available for free!

In this prologue, you’ll get to enjoy the first loop within the world of CLeM! It’ll also come in 11 languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Catalan, Dutch, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese.

We’d love to hear what you think of the first loop of CLeM! So feel free to either leave a Steam review on the prologue’s Steam page, or in our Discord channel.

For those who have played the demo in the past, the Prologue will be very similar when it comes to content and length.

The full game releases on the 6th February, so it won’t be long until you can play the full game, so be sure to wishlist the full game below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1861440/CLeM/