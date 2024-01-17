UPDATE: Neon weapons, colors, and abilities!

Hello everyone! It’s been a while but we’re happy to finally have the Neon-inspired stuff ready for the Unit Creator!

This update includes 20 new weapons, neon abilities, some neon head-pieces and neon colors for the Unit Creator.

This update is the last planned update for TABS as detailed in the roadmap, we will keep track of any accidental bugs introduced in this build for future patches but past this update, we have no plans for more content for the game.

We’re immensely grateful to you all for joining us on this journey over the last 7,5 years! It’s bittersweet to finally be able to release this update.

It has been amazing to see this community grow and create your own factions, units, and external mods that will keep the game fresh forever. If you’re curious as to why we’re not planning any further updates we have spoken about the reasons on the roadmap page.

We’re currently working on a couple of new games, one of which is HASTE: Broken Worlds - a game where you run fast, leap through the air, and perfect your landings as you try again and again to make your way through an infinite number of worlds falling apart behind you!

You can wishlist the game on Steam.



Patch notes

New:

Added new neon props and abilities to the unit creator.

Added neon colors to the color palette.

Neon materials can be assigned to most unit meshes using the unit creator.

Added neon abilities under the special abilities section.

UCG is now versioned to prevent issues with incompatibility.

Fixes:

Fixed some shaders.

Fixed some LOD issues.

Various other fixes

**Make sure to restart Steam and verify the integrity of the game files!

Enjoy,**