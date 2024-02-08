Hunt Together - PC VR and Crossplay Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PC VR & Crossplay Now Live!

Hi Everyone!

Today is the day - now our players can join and explore the paranormal TOGETHER on both PC VR and Meta Quest! Did we mention Crossplay?

Yes. We. Did.

We're talking PC VR so here's a couple of juicy new Hunt Together screenshots:

We want to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to our incredible community for their unwavering support, feedback, and enthusiasm throughout this journey. You inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences!

As always, if you have any thoughts or suggestions, let us know here in the Steam Discussions or head over to our Discord channel! We would love to hear your thoughts!

Happy Hunting!

