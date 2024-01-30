Ver. 1.1.0 Update Content

■ Major new features
- Assistance features have been added to the config. menu. These new features open up a wide variety of gameplay possibilities. They offer options such as applying a x0 to x4 modifier to the amount of EXP, gil or Magic AP obtained or turning enemy encounters off.
It is now possible to use holding down the right stick or the F3 key as a shortcut command for switching between encounters
- A “BGM source” option has been added to the config screen. This allows you to select between the special “arrangement” BGM made for this version of the game or the “original” versions in the style of the original game. In addition, both versions of the music can be listened to from the sound player.
- A “Font type” option has been added to the config screen. This allows you to select between the “modern” font made for this version of the game or the “classic” font in the style of the original game.
■ Additions and alterations to game menus
- It is now possible to load saved data from the menu screen.
- It is now possible to open the pause menu while travelling or during battle. You can also return to the title screen or check control settings from the pause menu.
- An option to switch movement speeds has been added to the config. screen. This allows you to switch the default movement speed from walking to running. Holding down the cancel button while moving will move characters at the other speed not set as the default.
It is also possible to switch between movements speeds using the F1 key or holding down the left stick as a short cut.
- It is now possible to view the monster bestiary from the in-game config menu
- It is now possible to select to fight against a monster of your choice from the monster bestiary on the title screen. The game progress from the most recent save data will be applied to decide what monsters the player can select. (It is not possible to select to fight monsters from the monster bestiary on the config. screen)
- A “config.” option has been added to the title menu. Most of the same settings that can be changed in-game can also be changed from here.
- Improvements have been made to the “Espers” menu screen layout.
- Improvements have been made to the layout of the party member selection screen shown at specific times during the game.
■ Other changes and adjustments
- The following improvements have been made to adjust the overall balancing of magicite and the bonuses that improve specific statuses when levelling up while magicite is equipped.
・Raiden Str +2 ⇒ Speed +2
・Alexander: None ⇒ Str +2
- It is now possible to skip scenes during the game’s opening and ending.
- The presentation of the opening section of the game has been partially changed.
- The controls for the battle commands “Defend” and “Row” have been changed. It is now possible to select “Defend” by pushing the right direction or “Row” by pushing the left direction while selecting commands.
- The “auto” icon is no longer shown on the battle screen as standard.
- Some changes and adjustments have been made to game graphics.
- Some changes and adjustments have been made to sound effects.
- Several bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update