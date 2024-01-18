 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

7 Days to Die update for 18 January 2024

A21.2 b37 hotfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12966449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

We have a small hotfix patch for you all that solves an issue for Microsoft Store users being unable to start the game and some other small adjustments making life easier for our modders.
There should not be any impact on your savegame or currently used mods.

Changelog for A21.2 b37

Changes:

  • Allow descendants for fetch quest objectives to not require the quest code as meta value on the item
  • Log messages for executed/denied commands from clients

Fixes:

  • Inconsistency in XUi stamina reporting
  • Game launcher having issues creating data directories on Windows Store version

Changed files in this update

Windows 64 Bit Depot 251576
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 251577
  • Loading history…
Linux Universal Depot 251578
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link