A21.2 b37 hotfix patch

Hello Survivors!

We have a small hotfix patch for you all that solves an issue for Microsoft Store users being unable to start the game and some other small adjustments making life easier for our modders.

There should not be any impact on your savegame or currently used mods.

Changelog for A21.2 b37

Changes:

Allow descendants for fetch quest objectives to not require the quest code as meta value on the item

Log messages for executed/denied commands from clients

Fixes: