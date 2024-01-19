Our FREE Prologue is now live! Come and play 🥳

🌟 Rise & shine, fellow star friends! 🌟

We've just released our FREE Prologue for Star Stuff, our automation game about saving the universe and programming bot friends along the (milky) way!

To give you an idea of how it plays, here's our freshly revealed trailer:



If you're new to the game or automation games in general, do not fret - we got you bestie! As a new and valued employee of the Star Factory, we had to make sure your onboarding was made easy. We carefully crafted our Prologue to be newcomer-friendly with tutorial levels and intuitive UI.

And if you get stuck on a puzzle, feel free to ask on Steam's forums or over our Discord!

Finally, we would love if you could spare a minute or two to leave us a review - we crave feedback and dying to know what you think of our little indie game! And if you like it, please consider wishlisting the main game 🙏

🌟Keep on shining,

Ánimo Games