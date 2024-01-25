Swing into the New Year with Synth Riders; Electro Swing Essentials 2 is out now!

Grab your dance partner and jive back into the swingin’ world of Synth Riders for Electro Swing Essentials Volume 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the game’s very first DLC from 2020. Light up the night with nine new tracks, four of which are free for all to swing to, available in-game January 25th.



Below is a list of all the songs coming in the Electro Swing Essentials 2 music pack. Those curious to check out the entire collection can head directly to the Spotify playlist put together by the developer Kluge: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0EHJ2DdvZruqvDTzr6rgzn

💃 Free Tracks: Swing for All!

Keep You in Line (feat. Cissie) - Jamie Berry

Keep on Smilin (feat. Emma Lea & Ashley Slater) - Wolfgang Lohr

Watch Your Tongue - PiSk, Little Violet

Silent Movie - Little Violet

🔥 Paid Tracks:

Guilty Pleasure - Jamie Berry (feat. Little Violet)

Boring 20s - Tamela D'Amico, Wolfgang Lohr & Ashley Slater

Magic Man (feat. J Fitz) - Balduin & Wolfgang Lohr

Let's Start Again (Odd Chap Remix) - Cut Capers

Rose - Swingrowers

The songs will be available for $1.99 or save as a bundle! Game sold separately.

Grab the Electro Swing 2 (bundle) and save!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37280/Synth_Riders__Electro_Swing_Essentials_2/

Best way to start riding and save big on game + all addons, grab yourself the Complete Collection:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16575/Synth_Riders__Complete_Collection/

Please make sure you and your friends are all updated to this version of the game before going into Multiplayer, this version of the game is not compatible with previous versions of the game!

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

Follow Synth Riders on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and join their Discord community for more news and events.