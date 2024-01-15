Sakura Succubus 8 - Out now



We are happy to announce that Sakura Succubus 8 just released. In this part, you will accompany Alice to find her true potential... if she has any. Get an insight of the succubus' jobs and see how Alice will perform in them.

Will she be a competitor for the others?

Find out right now and get Sakura Succubus 8 with a release discount right away:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2487490/Sakura_Succubus_8/

or if you are missing more titles:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15682/Sakura_Succubus_Bundle/