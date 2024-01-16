Update 1.15 Operation: Onslaught Hotfix #1 - Release Notes

Hello everyone! Today we have a hotfix for Update 1.15, you can check out the resolved issues below:
RESOLVED ISSUES
- Fixed an issue where the player could hide game objects via console commands
- Fixed an issue where the AI could shoot through the floor on Prison
- Fixed an issue where night vision could be enabled without equipping NVG or using an NV scope
- Fixed infinite smoke grenade bug for M1 Garand
- Fixed an issue where other players could be seen on the tactical map in Free For All
- Fixed an issue where part of the screen could turn black upon resolution change
- Fixed an issue where the AN-M14 Incendiary damage could remain in suspended in the air
- Fixed an issue where team chat would not work after the first round in Ambush and Defusal game modes
- Fixed an issue where party members would not be promoted correctly if the current party leader left after exiting Checkpoint mode.
- Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Bottom would swap the players' feet
- Fixed an issue where molotovs would cause no damage if a player threw them directly at the ground from a prone position
- Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Top would clip through vest and armors
See you in the field!
Changed files in this update