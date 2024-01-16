 Skip to content

Insurgency: Sandstorm update for 16 January 2024

Update 1.15 Operation: Onslaught Hotfix #1 - Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12831468

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today we have a hotfix for Update 1.15, you can check out the resolved issues below:

RESOLVED ISSUES

  • Fixed an issue where the player could hide game objects via console commands
  • Fixed an issue where the AI could shoot through the floor on Prison
  • Fixed an issue where night vision could be enabled without equipping NVG or using an NV scope
  • Fixed infinite smoke grenade bug for M1 Garand
  • Fixed an issue where other players could be seen on the tactical map in Free For All
  • Fixed an issue where part of the screen could turn black upon resolution change
  • Fixed an issue where the AN-M14 Incendiary damage could remain in suspended in the air
  • Fixed an issue where team chat would not work after the first round in Ambush and Defusal game modes
  • Fixed an issue where party members would not be promoted correctly if the current party leader left after exiting Checkpoint mode.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Bottom would swap the players' feet
  • Fixed an issue where molotovs would cause no damage if a player threw them directly at the ground from a prone position
  • Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Top would clip through vest and armors

See you in the field!

Changed files in this update

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Windows Depot 581322
  • Loading history…
Insurgency: Sandstorm - High Resolution Texture Pack (1575020) Depot Depot 1575020
  • Loading history…
