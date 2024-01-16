Update 1.15 Operation: Onslaught Hotfix #1 - Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12831468 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Today we have a hotfix for Update 1.15, you can check out the resolved issues below:

RESOLVED ISSUES

Fixed an issue where the player could hide game objects via console commands

Fixed an issue where the AI could shoot through the floor on Prison

Fixed an issue where night vision could be enabled without equipping NVG or using an NV scope

Fixed infinite smoke grenade bug for M1 Garand

Fixed an issue where other players could be seen on the tactical map in Free For All

Fixed an issue where part of the screen could turn black upon resolution change

Fixed an issue where the AN-M14 Incendiary damage could remain in suspended in the air

Fixed an issue where team chat would not work after the first round in Ambush and Defusal game modes

Fixed an issue where party members would not be promoted correctly if the current party leader left after exiting Checkpoint mode.

Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Bottom would swap the players' feet

Fixed an issue where molotovs would cause no damage if a player threw them directly at the ground from a prone position

Fixed an issue where the Mountain Tactical Top would clip through vest and armors

See you in the field!