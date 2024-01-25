This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I'm happy to announce Core Devourer is now available on Steam! After months and of development, the game is finally ready for you to play.

For those who have played our demo, we have good news: your progress will seamlessly carry over to the full game.

In the coming days, we'll be watching the Steam Community Hub and Core Devourer Discord for any feedback or reported issues. Also, we're already working on new, free content, so stay tuned for future updates.

Thank you all for your incredible support!

- Hubber Studios