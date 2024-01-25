Hi-Fi RUSH Update 7 Patch Notes

Has it been a year already? Hi-Fi RUSH’s latest update rings in the game’s first anniversary, offering not just extra tune-ups for the game but also the thing no gig should be without: in-game souvenir tees!

Available today, Hi-Fi RUSH Patch 7 includes the Anniversary T-Shirt Bundle containing a batch of cosmetics to shake up Chai’s wardrobe. Enjoy four new shirts PLUS a bonus exclusive shirt based on the platform on which you own Hi-Fi RUSH, (Xbox, Steam and/or Epic Games Store.)



Also included are fixes and optimizations listed in the Patch Notes below.

PATCH NOTES