Hi-Fi RUSH Update 7 Patch Notes

Has it been a year already? Hi-Fi RUSH’s latest update rings in the game’s first anniversary, offering not just extra tune-ups for the game but also the thing no gig should be without: in-game souvenir tees!
Available today, Hi-Fi RUSH Patch 7 includes the Anniversary T-Shirt Bundle containing a batch of cosmetics to shake up Chai’s wardrobe. Enjoy four new shirts PLUS a bonus exclusive shirt based on the platform on which you own Hi-Fi RUSH, (Xbox, Steam and/or Epic Games Store.)
Also included are fixes and optimizations listed in the Patch Notes below.
PATCH NOTES
- Expanded controller support with additional icons for PC.
- Fixed a very important texture in a cutscene before Track 03.
- Fixed issue with “No Door Unturned Lvl. 3” and “Challenge S-Ranker Lvl. 3” on the Wall of Fame not being unlocked.
- Fixed issue with Directional Parry triggering during rhythm parries in the Rhythm Tower.
- Fixed issue when loading auto-save data during Korsica battle in Track 07, leading to incorrect “Damage Received” in the final result.
- Fixed issue that causes the Rhythm Parry in a phase transition of Final Boss in Track 12 to not proceed, even when successfully executed.
- Fixed issue with screen effects displaying incorrectly during game over in BPM Rush and Power Up! Tower Up! modes.
- Repaired arcade machine and jukebox to improve synergy and play songs correctly when interacting with each other in the Hideout.
- Fixed a bunch of completely embarrassing typos, misspellings and grammatical errors in menus, costume names, tutorials and VLOGs that our Director was too incompetent to spot when editing. He has been dealt with accordingly.
- Fixed issue on PC where some UI button icons are covered by text.
Changed files in this update