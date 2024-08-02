Important: DEVIATOR Early Access FAQ

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello friends! DEVIATOR launched in Early Access (EA) on Steam as of 11 AM Beijing time on August 2nd. You can enjoy a 10% discount for the first two weeks. Don't miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2620730/_/

We acknowledge that the current version has many issues, and we hope to gather your feedback and suggestions through this EA period to gradually improve and update the game, ultimately delivering the best possible experience.

Deviator Discord Server: discord.gg/BwB8cetRUd

1. How much content is available in the EA version?

The game is currently in Early Access. Without considering full collection, the initial experience for the current version is around 5-7 hours. The full version is expected to take 10-15 hours, with more side quests, collectible elements, and game modes that will require more time to complete. Also, multiple endings can be experienced in the full version.

2. How can I report bugs or provide feedback during my gameplay?

You can report bugs via this google form link:

https://docs_google.com/forms/d/1brHBPyLVKleWgSLNmZJnGXINdTxGvhwXHGM8EAXJYJE/edit?hl=zh-cn

We greatly appreciate your help!

Therefore, the current EA version still has some known issues, such as:

Temporary missing sound effects

Temporary disappearing UI

Glitchy monsters (e.g., walking backwards, bodies landing in strange places, etc.)

Slow loading times

Brief joystick malfunctions

Most issues can be resolved by restarting the game.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

3. Can you share the future update plans for the game?

From EA to the full release, we have a long way to go. On a smaller scale, we will gradually update features like Steam achievements and trading cards, and add boss challenge modes, rune-enhanced boss challenge modes, and fun challenging levels. Our main focus is to complete the full game content. Several major areas of the full version are already visually built, but the levels, details, new bosses, monsters, runes, and skills still need continuous refinement. As shown in the update plan below, we have listed the areas, expansions, bosses, runes etc. that we plan to update. If time permits, we will add more content. Please give us time, and we will keep working on it.

4. Will there be Steam achievements and trading cards?

We plan to add them in future updates.

5. Does the game support custom keybindings for keyboard and controller?

Yes, the game currently supports custom keybindings. You can change the key settings if you find the default layout uncomfortable.

6. What languages does the game support?

The EA version supports Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and English. The full version will also support at least these three languages. We will consider adding more languages based on community feedback.

7. Will the price increase when the full version is released?

Given the increased content and experience, a higher price is reasonable for the full version. We plan to raise the price when the full version is released, but this will not affect players who purchase the game during the EA phase.

8. Can I play the game on Steam Deck?

Although the game has not yet received official Steam Deck verification, it can currently be played on the device. Due to the lack of dedicated performance optimization, you may encounter some slow loading times or crashes. We will continue to optimize the Steam Deck experience.

9. Will there be a Mac version in the future?

Currently, we do not have plans to develop a Mac version. If there is a high demand from the community, we will consider it.

10. Will there be console versions in the future?

Our priority is to ensure a great experience on the PC. Porting to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch will require additional time and resources. As an indie team with limited resources, we will focus on perfecting the PC version first before starting console ports.

11.The Digital Deluxe Edition includes?

The base game

A soundtrack pack

Thank you for your support!