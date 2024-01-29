Cards Survivors is available now!

Brace yourselves for the ultimate fusion of card games, action, and roguelikes as Cards Survivors officially launches on Steam today, January 29. Cards Survivors is a refreshing take on an increasingly saturated genre. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and survive as long as you can!

Today marks the culmination of several months of dedicated development and unwavering passion. We are thrilled to present our video game to you. We've poured our hearts into creating an experience we hope you'll enjoy as much as we do. Your feedback is invaluable to us, and we eagerly anticipate hearing your thoughts. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and may you find joy in the world we've crafted.

With gratitude,

Family Devs.