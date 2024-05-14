Robobeat is OUT NOW

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s the song of the century, the anthem of a generation, the musical event of the year…

It’s Robobeat, which is officially OUT NOW.

Will you have what it takes to master the mansion and beat the bot? Or will you end up dancing till you’re dead?

In Robobeat, you’ll be taking on the role of Ace - a famous bounty hunter in hot pursuit of the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. To find your way through his twisted techno-playground, you’ll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping!

As if that wasn’t difficult enough, you’ll need to hone your musical ear and shoot in sync with the beat to maximise your damage.

So how exactly will you do that?

You can either choose to play using the electro-fuelled Robobeat soundtrack or you can shoot to your own beat with the custom music feature.

Simply upload and trim your track or leave it as it is in our in-game editor to auto generate beats that suit your play style. Change custom songs effortlessly in-game anytime anywhere or set up playlists so you move from beloved track to track without interrupting your robot-killing flow. The feature supports .wav, .mp3, and .ogg files.

We’ve also partnered with the developers of BPM: Bullets Per Minute, DUSK, and ULTRAKILL to bring you three super secret rooms that are hidden deep within Frazzer’s mansions. Within these rooms, you’ll find some extra special cassettes with songs from each game’s soundtrack that you can shoot along to!

Still not sure that Robobeat is the game for you?

We’ve got a playable demo available that contains the Custom Music feature, so you can have a taste of the rhythmic action.

If you’ve fallen in love with the Robobeat soundtrack while playing the demo, then you can buy the soundtrack separately or pick up the Robobeat Deluxe bundle, which contains the main game and the downloadable soundtrack! Please note, the soundtrack only contains songs from Robobeat, not from the games we’ve collaborated with.

As part of Robobeat’s launch, we’re also running a giveaway where you’ll have the chance to win a pair of incredible AKG studio headphones and a few other goodies. All the better to hear your favourite robot-shooting tracks! Check it out here.

