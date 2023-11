Share · View all patches · Build 12680252 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy

This update has it all... except the final boss!

Some important changes include...

Large buff to machine gun

More sound effects!!!

The final stage all the way up to where the last boss should be

Typical polish and balance changes

More forgiving checkpoints on difficulties under 1

Surely I forgot something...

but that is for you to find out!