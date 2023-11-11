Patch 2 - How To Play

I realized not everyone knows how to play Sudoku, so I've added a brief explanation in-game!
Please stay tuned for future updates!
Thank you for playing :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I realized not everyone knows how to play Sudoku, so I've added a brief explanation in-game!
Please stay tuned for future updates!
Thank you for playing :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update