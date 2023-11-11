 Skip to content

Sud-OH-Ku: Furry Playtime update for 11 November 2023

Patch 2 - How To Play

Patch 2

I realized not everyone knows how to play Sudoku, so I've added a brief explanation in-game!
Please stay tuned for future updates!

Thank you for playing :)

