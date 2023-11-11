 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CRYPTARK update for 11 November 2023

Achievement Fix - 1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 12680084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,
We finally fixed a issue with achievements that some new players were having on Windows.
On opening Cryptark next time, any artifacts you already got will pop up as Steam achievements.
Sorry for the delay,
Thanks,

  • Lee

Changed files in this update

Cryptark Content Depot 344741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link