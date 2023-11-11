There were a couple of small errors in the build from earlier today, those are fixed now.
AI War 2 update for 11 November 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
- Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
- Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
- Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
- Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update