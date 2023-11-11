Hotfix 0.63.6 (World Map HUD, Reputation Rewards)

Share · View all patches · Build 12680052 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 21:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We're back with a small patch to fix the issues that you reported after the Tutorials and Tips Update. Thank you for your swift reports and feedback!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with Harvesting speed being clamped to 150% instead of 1000%.

Fixed a bug with some non-interactive Reputation Bonus choices.

Fixed a bug with the Badge of Courage perk missing an icon.

Fixed a bug where skipping tutorial scenarios would remove the World Map HUD.

Fixed a bug with planting and harvesting times not being updated in the farm UI.

Fixed a bug where restarting tutorial missions would reroll caravan choices.

Fixed an issue where the reward popup after attacking a trader wouldn't have enough space for more than 6 rewards.

Fixed an issue with the Citadel being called "N/A" in some instances of the UI.

Fixed an issue where the Forest Mystery HUD would have too little space for 5 active effects.

Tweaked the text spacing in the tutorial panel in the World Map view.

Fixed a bug with the Beacon Tower and Forester's Hut sticking out of the ground when first placed.

Adjusted the experience rewards for all tutorial scenarios.

We wish you a great time with the update and a relaxing weekend.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

