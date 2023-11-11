Hotfix 0.63.6 (World Map HUD, Reputation Rewards)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We're back with a small patch to fix the issues that you reported after the Tutorials and Tips Update. Thank you for your swift reports and feedback!
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug with Harvesting speed being clamped to 150% instead of 1000%.
- Fixed a bug with some non-interactive Reputation Bonus choices.
- Fixed a bug with the Badge of Courage perk missing an icon.
- Fixed a bug where skipping tutorial scenarios would remove the World Map HUD.
- Fixed a bug with planting and harvesting times not being updated in the farm UI.
- Fixed a bug where restarting tutorial missions would reroll caravan choices.
- Fixed an issue where the reward popup after attacking a trader wouldn't have enough space for more than 6 rewards.
- Fixed an issue with the Citadel being called "N/A" in some instances of the UI.
- Fixed an issue where the Forest Mystery HUD would have too little space for 5 active effects.
- Tweaked the text spacing in the tutorial panel in the World Map view.
- Fixed a bug with the Beacon Tower and Forester's Hut sticking out of the ground when first placed.
- Adjusted the experience rewards for all tutorial scenarios.
We wish you a great time with the update and a relaxing weekend.
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
