 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Against the Storm update for 11 November 2023

Hotfix 0.63.6 (World Map HUD, Reputation Rewards)

Share · View all patches · Build 12680052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

We're back with a small patch to fix the issues that you reported after the Tutorials and Tips Update. Thank you for your swift reports and feedback!

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug with Harvesting speed being clamped to 150% instead of 1000%.
  • Fixed a bug with some non-interactive Reputation Bonus choices.
  • Fixed a bug with the Badge of Courage perk missing an icon.
  • Fixed a bug where skipping tutorial scenarios would remove the World Map HUD.
  • Fixed a bug with planting and harvesting times not being updated in the farm UI.
  • Fixed a bug where restarting tutorial missions would reroll caravan choices.
  • Fixed an issue where the reward popup after attacking a trader wouldn't have enough space for more than 6 rewards.
  • Fixed an issue with the Citadel being called "N/A" in some instances of the UI.
  • Fixed an issue where the Forest Mystery HUD would have too little space for 5 active effects.
  • Tweaked the text spacing in the tutorial panel in the World Map view.
  • Fixed a bug with the Beacon Tower and Forester's Hut sticking out of the ground when first placed.
  • Adjusted the experience rewards for all tutorial scenarios.

We wish you a great time with the update and a relaxing weekend.

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

Previous Updates

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3797158212564103413
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3708210847449795145
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705957146508959577
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350

Changed files in this update

Depot 1336491 Depot 1336491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link