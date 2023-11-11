 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 11 November 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.5a

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an issue where the alchemist icon was misassigned with an outdated icon (the meat icon).
  • Adjusted the survivor mode's portal behavior to not change its destination when pressing the reroll button outside its interactable range.
  • Added a player image reset function to prevent an issue where the last frame of certain animations, such as tutorial get up, may resolve the problem where the last frame of certain animations (survivor portal warp or tutorial get up) lingered across scenes and got stuck to the player.
  • Added a black outline to the dash stamina bar UI underneath the player health bar. The contrast between the new outline and inner indicator outline will better present the stamina availability.

