Whirligig beta release 4.998 - Explorer improvements, bug fixes. engine updates.

Hi everyone

So I had a small break to work on another project and now I'm back to working on Whirligig.

I always have a plan but rarely follow that plan. In this case the plan is to get every purchasable version on the same build. I have a couple of free versions for older headsets such as the Go and GearVR which I don't support any more but are available if people want to make use of that hardware. The purchasable versions include Steam Store, Oculus Store, Viveport and Pimax Store. After this release I'll be fixing any reported bugs and updating all the default builds.

So that is the plan and I'll try and stick to it. What have I done in this version then:

So a big area that needed improving was the explorer. There were several issues with the setup and it was starting to look ugly as well so I've put a big of effort in improving performance and functionality wise. Here are some screenshots:

I've also continued to fix bugs, update engines and plugins and improve some of the menus.

The work done on the Explorer was quite big under the hood so if there are any issues please let me know. Hopefully it should work and look better now though, fingers crossed.

Please report any bugs

So I hope to update the main build with this one. Between the previous default release and this one the largest improvements include VLC plugin update which replaced the VLC video lan side of the player with the official plugin. This has brought better performance and wider image support. The OpenXR integration which will help for future updates and a complete overhaul of the input system which should improve overall performance and make adding new features easier.

So these are the areas that might have new bugs in. If you come across bugs please let me know. I'll do my best to fix them for the next release.

Let me know what you think about the Explorer improvements. Thanks for your continued support and I look forward to the next update.

All the best and happy watching.

Phil