Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 11 November 2023

A Cornucopia Of Bug Fixes!

  • Set a default framerate cap to 120fps when first loading the game. This should keep most GPUs from go BRRRRRR.
  • Fixed Foot Race Minigame incorrectly showing all players without hair. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
  • Fixed Foot Race Minigame incorrectly flickering back to the race before the act end widget.
  • Reduced Act 6 gold given, slightly.
  • Car Minigame camera should now interpolate slowly to keep the viewing experience from being too jarring.
  • Slightly increased the gap between hanging beams on the Act 6 Boss battle.
  • Elevator doors on Act 5 will now properly block bullets.
  • Disco Boss slow-mo should now properly kick in before zombies reach the players during the crowd spawn.
  • Disco Boss Laser Disco Ball should now delay damage dealt on lowering to avoid unfairly damaging players too early.
  • Joining other players mid round now properly allows the joining player to shoot and not display the ready up UI.
  • Act 6 Defense area should now allow consistent building or blocking near the edge of the crates.
  • Fixed text on multiple UI menus that did not correctly localize to other languages properly.
  • End of wave widget should no longer show money given after Wave 5 has been completed.
  • Fixed the math on the end of act widget that was incorrectly displaying XP required as 0.
  • Act 6 grenade stage should now properly show grenades are instantly ready when they are restocked.

