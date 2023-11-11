11 11 Bug Fix Patch

Today I have some nice fixes that should make the tool a lot easier to use.
- Improved gesture transitioning for different types of pinches, reducing how often unintended gestures are triggered during transitions.
- Reduced the chance of unintended gestures while hands are raising or dropping.
- Fixed an issue where the Background Removal Share Window would show a doubled image in the background instead of removing it. This bug was also silently hurting performance in other areas.
Changed files in this update