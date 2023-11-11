 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtual Touch Screen 2 update for 11 November 2023

11 11 Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12679929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I have some nice fixes that should make the tool a lot easier to use.

  • Improved gesture transitioning for different types of pinches, reducing how often unintended gestures are triggered during transitions.
  • Reduced the chance of unintended gestures while hands are raising or dropping.
  • Fixed an issue where the Background Removal Share Window would show a doubled image in the background instead of removing it. This bug was also silently hurting performance in other areas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2588631 Depot 2588631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link