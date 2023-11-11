New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.572_Polish_And_Reduced_Memory_Pressure

Twenty-two days since the last one, wow. Time really flies sometiems.

This one has a bunch of things to polish up the game in various ways, and reduce memory turnover and memory usage in certain late-game situations. Also some bugfixes that help some specific crazy savegames. If you're playing certain absurdly-huge games that were getting too high in RAM usage and losing performance because of it, it should be notably better now. For most folks it won't be noticeable, but it's great to keep those edge cases in check.

The list of other relatively small things that are fixed are really long, and worth a look in the release notes. This includes fixes to a number of different mods, as well as the base game. Big props to Dimiss for the big majority of that, and RadiantPhoenix for the rest.

Enjoy!

