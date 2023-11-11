Changelog:
- Updated Mod SDK to allow for multiple networked scripts on a single GameObject
- Added shotgun
- Added spawn protection
- Camera now bobs when jumping/falling
- Added weapon hit particles
- Added better aiming
- Added weapon spread
- Amount of health gained on kill is damage based
- Fixed weird animations
- Reloading animations sync
- Camera now focuses on ragdoll on death
- Changes to post processing
- Water uses planar reflections instead of reflection probes
- Fixed a bug causing the player to respawn when they had no more lives
Changed files in this update