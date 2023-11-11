 Skip to content

Protoshock Playtest update for 11 November 2023

0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12679877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Updated Mod SDK to allow for multiple networked scripts on a single GameObject
  • Added shotgun
  • Added spawn protection
  • Camera now bobs when jumping/falling
  • Added weapon hit particles
  • Added better aiming
  • Added weapon spread
  • Amount of health gained on kill is damage based
  • Fixed weird animations
  • Reloading animations sync
  • Camera now focuses on ragdoll on death
  • Changes to post processing
  • Water uses planar reflections instead of reflection probes
  • Fixed a bug causing the player to respawn when they had no more lives

Changed files in this update

