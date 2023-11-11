Spanish language is now available in-game! I'll be honest. I don't speak spanish and I did my best to translate it accurately using the help of online translating tools and artificial intelligence. If you speak spanish and see something that's a bit off, just make a post on the game's community page and I'll fix it up!
J-Jump Arena update for 11 November 2023
Spanish language added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
