Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 11 November 2023

Small Update #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added fallback area lights on the lowest graphical settings. This ensures that unlit areas are not pitch black when Global Illumination is turned off.
  • Increased the battery life of the flashlight.

