- Added fallback area lights on the lowest graphical settings. This ensures that unlit areas are not pitch black when Global Illumination is turned off.
- Increased the battery life of the flashlight.
Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 11 November 2023
Small Update #6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2573321 Depot 2573321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update