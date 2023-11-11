 Skip to content

Alvara update for 11 November 2023

Minor update from November 11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated translations and implementation in some texts
  • Reflections in interiors (glasses/windows have a reflection)
  • Facilitated choice of target (certain treatments could not be applied)
  • Bugs fixed

