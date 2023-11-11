- updated translations and implementation in some texts
- Reflections in interiors (glasses/windows have a reflection)
- Facilitated choice of target (certain treatments could not be applied)
- Bugs fixed
Alvara update for 11 November 2023
Minor update from November 11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
