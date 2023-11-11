Horizon To Crinoa Patch 1.1

Fixed:

-Fixed a bug where loading a save through any method did not work.

-Fixed a bug where loading a save within one zone to another zone did not work.

-Fixed a bug where auto-save did not work.

-Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in the victory screen after completing a battle.

*Occurred only after restarting a game and loading a save from a previous run.

-Fixed a bug where some items would not be retrieved when opening a chest or picking up an item.

Added:

-Added additional tooltips.

Tooltip added for: Quest Markers

Tooltip added for: Item Pickups/Chests

Changed:

-Adjusted some enemy stat values.

-Adjusted incorrect stats on weapons and accessories.