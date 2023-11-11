Horizon To Crinoa Patch 1.1

Fixed:
-Fixed a bug where loading a save through any method did not work.
-Fixed a bug where loading a save within one zone to another zone did not work.
-Fixed a bug where auto-save did not work.
-Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in the victory screen after completing a battle.
*Occurred only after restarting a game and loading a save from a previous run.
-Fixed a bug where some items would not be retrieved when opening a chest or picking up an item.
Added:
-Added additional tooltips.
Tooltip added for: Quest Markers
Tooltip added for: Item Pickups/Chests
Changed:
-Adjusted some enemy stat values.
-Adjusted incorrect stats on weapons and accessories.
