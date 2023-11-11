- Fixed an issue with battle rewards not applying correctly when depending on enemy statistics, etc.
- Fixed an issue with external map battles preventing movement (and probably other unintended side effects).
- Fixed an issue with shop sell modifiers not being applied.
- Refactor of code to (hopefully) create some stability in Virtual Keys.
RPG Architect update for 11 November 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
