GUNHEAD 1.3 - More fixes

Hey all,
Another day another update with fixes. We fixed all known bugs on our list - but definitely let us know of any issues in the forums. We're also looking at feedback on our forums to decide on changes for the next content update.
1.3 fixes:
- Fixed rare generation issue with section with no doors to a section - forum post
- Fixed issue with the star map (ship selection) displaying wrong bonus reward amount
- Default FOV now 90. Can now set FOV in 5 increments.
- Updated Steam Cloud to not sync the settings, just profile/stats
- Fixed systems starting in the lava in Network - pipes section
thanks,
- Lee
Changed files in this update