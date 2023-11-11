GUNHEAD 1.3 - More fixes

Hey all,

Another day another update with fixes. We fixed all known bugs on our list - but definitely let us know of any issues in the forums. We're also looking at feedback on our forums to decide on changes for the next content update.

1.3 fixes:

Fixed rare generation issue with section with no doors to a section - forum post

Fixed issue with the star map (ship selection) displaying wrong bonus reward amount

Default FOV now 90. Can now set FOV in 5 increments.

Updated Steam Cloud to not sync the settings, just profile/stats

Fixed systems starting in the lava in Network - pipes section

thanks,