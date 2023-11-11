 Skip to content

GUNHEAD update for 11 November 2023

GUNHEAD 1.3 - More fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,
Another day another update with fixes. We fixed all known bugs on our list - but definitely let us know of any issues in the forums. We're also looking at feedback on our forums to decide on changes for the next content update.

1.3 fixes:

  • Fixed rare generation issue with section with no doors to a section - forum post
  • Fixed issue with the star map (ship selection) displaying wrong bonus reward amount
  • Default FOV now 90. Can now set FOV in 5 increments.
  • Updated Steam Cloud to not sync the settings, just profile/stats
  • Fixed systems starting in the lava in Network - pipes section

thanks,

  • Lee

