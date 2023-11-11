Quick bugfixes where enemies would respawn in certain dungeons
Buffed the hitbox for cone like attacks (root strike, lightning strike, boss beams)
Ezerath's Last Hope update for 11 November 2023
Ezerath 1.007a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
