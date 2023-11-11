 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 11 November 2023

Ezerath 1.007a

Quick bugfixes where enemies would respawn in certain dungeons
Buffed the hitbox for cone like attacks (root strike, lightning strike, boss beams)

