Stash it in your stash

Too many items you want to keep? No problem anymore! We've just implemented a Stash feature where you can store items you don't want to sell or carry.
The new stash didn't work properly with our previous Inventory interface. We had to edit it in a way that all item management tabs (inventory, modding, market, stash) no longer change categories directly by simply hovering over them. Now, you'll need to click on each category first.
It's slower than simply hovering over them and seeing all items immediately, but the change provides more control and reduces unintentional category selections. Additionally, this change allows you to equip items directly in the Modding tab (not possible in the previous version) and makes the new Stash management manageable.
[VERSION 0.014] STASH
- Stash - extra inventory space for your items, accessible from the modding table on Dreadhunter's ship
- Inventory categories now have to be selected first to manage items in them
- Cargo Ship mission layout improved
- Dreadhunter is now Steam Deck verified
- Bug fixed - resolution changing on ROG Ally after waking up the device
Changed files in this update