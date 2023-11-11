 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TrackDayR update for 11 November 2023

Hotfix Update Build 1.0.101.113

Share · View all patches · Build 12679732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys, thanks to your reports we noticed that there was a very big problem on the terrain erosion system code calculation so we worked all day to fix it.
Now full gas on multiplayer without loosing all the FPS!

Changelog

  • New Dust FX
  • Erosion cycle optimization to try to increase game performance
  • Hotfix an audio error generating lag
  • Timeattack bugfixing
  • Fixed Mud Resistance on all the tracks
  • Updated WWISE audio engine
  • Added automatic encryption and automatic conversion for helmet files as well
  • Fix eyebrows visible behind visor
  • Added a log that prints out the list of tracks loaded at startup to debug any track loading errors

Changed files in this update

TrackDayR Content Depot 1511631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link