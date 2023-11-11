Hotfix Update Build 1.0.101.113

Hi guys, thanks to your reports we noticed that there was a very big problem on the terrain erosion system code calculation so we worked all day to fix it.
Now full gas on multiplayer without loosing all the FPS!
Changelog
- New Dust FX
- Erosion cycle optimization to try to increase game performance
- Hotfix an audio error generating lag
- Timeattack bugfixing
- Fixed Mud Resistance on all the tracks
- Updated WWISE audio engine
- Added automatic encryption and automatic conversion for helmet files as well
- Fix eyebrows visible behind visor
- Added a log that prints out the list of tracks loaded at startup to debug any track loading errors
Changed files in this update