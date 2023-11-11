Share · View all patches · Build 12679711 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy

v.2.2.5 (November 11, 2023)

Added: A new Action list at top of the Animation panel that lists all Actions belonging to the entities listed in the timeline. Selecting from this list will select the Action for all the entities.

Added: New configure menu at top of Animation panel with options to "Add New Action" to all the listed entities in the timeline, "Remove Action" for removing an action from all the listed entities, and "Rename Action" for renaming an action in each listed entity in the timeline.

Added: "Add To Scene based on Camera and Tilt" option in Edit > Settings > Scene. By default, Objects and Instances won't be added with any rotation if added via the Scene panel's context-menus.

Added: "Auto Keyframe only when paused" option in Edit > Settings > Animation. By default it is enabled, but it can be disabled to work in both Stopped and Paused modes.

Added: Alt+drag to duplicate animation keyframes and drag them to new position.

Added: Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V to copy/paste animation keyframes.

Added: Ability to Save/Load Settings and Pinned buttons in the Settings panel and Buttons panel.

Improved: Copy/paste of keyframes is now relative to the playhead position.

Improved: Pasted keyframes will be selected.

Improved: Pauseing and Stopping animations will now refresh the objects to ensure changes are accurately made in those states.

Improved: When "Export UV Animations" is unchecked, it won't include the custom vertex attributes in the exported gltf/glb/dae files.

Improved: Alt+C now snap the crosshair to the vertices of an object. There is an option in Edit > Settings > General > Snap Crosshair to Instance Origin, if you want it to snap to the origin point instead.

Fixed: Clicking the Gizmo while an Animation is paused would sometimes cause selected objects to change orientation.

Fixed: When adding keyframes to an Action, the Animation wouldn't be refreshed correctly, causing Objects to appear with incorrect orientations.

Fixed: Undo/redo would apply while animation is paused as if it is in stopped state, causing default orientations to be changed.

Fixed: When autosaving/saving, it would reset the animation to stopped state(then return to paused), losing any posing you were doing in paused state.

Fixed: When undoing, posed bones would reset in some cases.

Fixed: Deleting an object prefab with rigged bones and then undoing would reset the pose.

Fixed: Saving while editing bones inside Object-Edit mode wouldn't save changes due to the bones being unbound in that state.

Fixed: Gizmo wouldn't update position/rotation when pausing in Animation panel.

Fixed: Gizmo wouldn't update sometimes when entering or exiting object-edit mode.

Fixed: Applying transforms to entities from the Transform panel wouldn't trigger the Auto Keyframe if enabled.

Fixed: "Orient UVs" action was not undoable.

Fixed: In some cases when minimizing and maximizing the window, panels wouldn't be sized correctly, which could also cause the gui to have incorrect alignments.

