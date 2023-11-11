 Skip to content

Witchcraft Survivors update for 11 November 2023

Update v.1.0.1-beta: Balancing and Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Decreased difficulty of Hardcore Mode in Desert and Cavern.
  • Increased amount of gold you get from treasure rats in Cavern.
  • Increased damage of all necromancer summons by 10%.
  • Increased cooldown of following attacks by 5%:
    Phoenix
    Tactical Nuke
    Nuclear Bomb

Bugfixes

  • Armor calculation was off, fixed that. Decreased the amount of armor that upgrades provide and buffed the damage of enemies in return.
  • Upgrading a weapon doesn't reset its cooldown now.

