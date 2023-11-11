Update v.1.0.1-beta: Balancing and Bugfixes

Balancing
- Decreased difficulty of Hardcore Mode in Desert and Cavern.
- Increased amount of gold you get from treasure rats in Cavern.
- Increased damage of all necromancer summons by 10%.
- Increased cooldown of following attacks by 5%:
Phoenix
Tactical Nuke
Nuclear Bomb
Bugfixes
- Armor calculation was off, fixed that. Decreased the amount of armor that upgrades provide and buffed the damage of enemies in return.
- Upgrading a weapon doesn't reset its cooldown now.
Changed files in this update